Bunnie Xo Just Made Her First ‘I Made It’ Purchase + Fans Are Oozing With Jealousy

Bunnie Xo is about to be a bronzed goddess 24/7!

The podcast host shared with her fans that she has finally made an "I made it" purchase, and it is no small thing.

"You guys ask me all the time what is like my 'I made it' moment, and up until now, I don't think I've ever really had one," she says in the video.

"I'm always working toward another goal, or I just always have my eye on the prize and I never allow myself to enjoy how far I've come," she continues. "But today is the day, baby!"

"I finally made a purchase that makes me feel like it's my 'I made it moment,'" she adds.

She turns the camera around to reveal a WellFit spray tan machine. The massive apparatus is situated in the corner of the family's home gym, which means Bunnie will be able to tan all those muscles she's been working on.

And what an "I made it" purchase it is! Similar machines are selling for nearly $16,000 on eBay.

Fans Are Jealous of Bunnie Xo's Spray Tan Machine

Bunnie bragged about being a bronzed goddess in the caption, which has sent fans into a tizzy of jealousy.

"CANTTT stand you," @savannahdextermusic writes. "boutta be tan AFF."

"Bro I'm so jealous," @brittanyfurlan adds.

"Jealous," @sheersurvivor types before saying, "now u get to have the glow all the time."

@whitenyjaynewebb chimes in with, "This is literally GOALS for me! Super jealous!"

Several other fans shared their excitement for Bunnie and her new purchase. And thankfully she received the love on social media because her stepdaughter Bailee didn't seem too thrilled in the video.

The tanning machine is just the latest big purchase Bunnie and her husband Jelly Roll have made. The couple bought a 500-acre farm at the end of 2024 and have been adding several animals to the property, including three mini-cows and one mini-donkey.