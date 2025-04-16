Burger King Locations in Multiple States File for Chapter 11 Protection

A large Burger King franchisee has just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and the fate of their 75 locations is up in the air.

According to The Street, Consolidated Burger Holdings LLC and affiliates, which franchise 75 Burger Kings in both Florida and Georgia, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Get this, the Burger King operator owes an estimated $100 million to anywhere from 200 to 999 different people or organizations. So, they're in bad debt.

Consolidated Burger Holdings LLC and affiliates actually owes Burger King itself more than $2 million. They have been in some sort of legal battle with one another over franchise rules and fees.

Records also show that they seemingly stopped paying rent, as they owe more than $100,000 to their landlord.

Could this be another victim of the never-ending retail apocalypse that has taken storm in America, ever since the pandemic began in 2020? It's hard to tell — Burger King as a brand thrives, so maybe this franchisee is alone in not making the best decisions.

While this exact franchisee hasn't declared bankruptcy before, similar situations have happened in the past.

In 2023, a BK franchisee that owned 91 restaurants ended up selling 70 of them back to the Burger King parent company and auctioning off 4 others.

What will be the end fate for the 70 Florida and Georgia Burger King locations?

We'll have to wait and see how their bankruptcy filing shakes out and proceed from there. But until then, they will still be serving up the flame-broiled goodness, until the decision on what's next comes down.

