Burger King Brings Nostalgia With New $1 Menu Item + Fans Are Losing It!

Burger King knows how to rile up their fans — in a good way.

The fast food chain just released a brand-new frozen drink, the Frozen Strawberry Flavored & Nerds drink, in honor of National Strawberry month, which is May.

According to the experts at Food and Wine, the frozen drink is available nationwide as of April 24, and it layers a strawberry — or blue raspberry — slush base with a tangy sprinkle of Nerds candy.

The frozen treat only costs $1 when ordered through the official BK app.

That price will make you feel like you are a kid again, as will the taste, taking you back to a time when calories and cavities weren't top-of-mind, when you could order a slush and dump Nerds on top of it without a care in the world.

Instagram foodie, Markie_Devoe, posted a picture of the two options of the new frozen drink, and fans are losing it in the comments section.

One fan is calling it "A 2000s candy fantasy," while another says: "Now this makes me want to go to BK lol."

One BK fan says that they saw the Instagram post just a few minutes too late. "Are you kidding??? I just left BK!" They'll have to go back.

Others, however, aren't so impressed, saying this reminds them of something that they can get at Sonic.

One person writes, "Oh dang, sonic has some comp!"

Another digs in, "You can literally get this at Sonic anytime, many other flavors too. Not just two."

But it's the fact that it's a limited time option and only costs $1 that will presumably be the draw. Plus, BK fans who will already be going there for the food can now get this new drink and not have to drive to Sonic, as well.

