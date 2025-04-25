The No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Has a Lot to Say About Morgan Wallen

Cam Ward — the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — has a No.1 draft pick of his own when it comes to country music: Morgan Wallen.

Shortly after the Tennessee Titans selected the University of Miami standout, he was whisked away to talk to the media about his plans for the next chapter of his career.

In the midst of talking about becoming a professional football player and his plans for facing other standout quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes, Ward was asked about his interest in country music.

He is moving to Nashville, after all.

"You're headed to Nashville," the reporter says from behind the camera, asking: "What's your Top 3 country playlist right now?"

"Big Morgan Wallen guy," Ward tells the crowd.

"'Last Night' probably my No. 1 song by him. I like 'Love Somebody' and the last one — I can't remember what it was. I'd have to go through my Spotify playlist."

"But Morgan Wallen, he cool," Ward adds with a smile. Watch here:

Morgan Wallen's a Fan of Cam Ward, Too

A shorter clip from the video was shared on social media by A to Z Sports, a sports outlet in Nashville, and Wallen himself saw it. He shared the video to his official Instagram Stories with a message to Ward:

"Welcome to TN @camward let's get it!!"

Who Is Cam Ward?

Born in West Columbia, Texas, Ward was the No. 1 overall draft pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. After bouncing around several colleges like Incarnate Word and Washington State, he finally found his footing at Miami.

Initially Ward declared for the 2024 Draft, but opted to transfer schools and spend his last year of eligibility with the Hurricanes. He led them to a 10-3 record, throwing for 18,137 yards, 158 touchdowns and racking up a quarterback rating of 149.9.

Ward will now put his skills to the test playing at Nissan Stadium in Music City.

