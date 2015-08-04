Carissa Leigh is a country newcomer with a message for those dealing with a failing relationship: "Pack That Bag." In fact, in the lyric video for the song — premiering exclusively on Taste of Country — she takes her own advice.

"Pack That Bag" was produced by Tyler Cain, who has worked other talented artists like Meghan Linsey, Ashley Monroe and James Otto. Leigh flexes her songwriting muslce on the tune, which was co-written by fellow country singer J.T. Hodges.

The video begins at home, where Leigh sits down to realize that her relationship isn't working. What's a girl to do? Pack her bags, of course. After finding "autumn flowered suitcase," she grabs her camera, loads of books and her records. Leigh doesn't have time to grab everything after the discovery that she's been done wrong, so she focuses on the important things. As she sings, the lyrics appear on the carpet and the walls while rain falls outside.

Watch Carissa Leigh's "Pack That Bag" lyric video above.