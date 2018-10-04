Carly Pearce Nearly Lost ‘Hide the Wine’ to Another Artist

Carly Pearce says she gets a lot of free wine thanks to her new hit single. "Hide the Wine," but another country act were nearly the beneficiaries.

Talking to Taste of Country before her Every Little Thing album release in 2017, Pearce revealed that Little Big Town recorded "Hide the Wine" for their most recent album.

"They actually, like, recorded it," she says. "I really thought that I had lost that one."

Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird and Hillary Lindsey wrote "Hide the Wine," Pearce's second single from her Every Little Thing album. It's not clear why the group ultimately passed on the hit, but it certainly wouldn't be the first time one hitmaker has passed on a song only to watch another artist run it up the charts.

Pearce has enjoyed a breakthrough year, with the title track to her debut album hitting No. 1 and prime opening slots on Rascal Flatts' and Luke Bryan's tours. She also met and started dating country singer Michael Ray after crushing on him for awhile. It's a year of highs after many bumps in the road. The Kentucky native started her career at Dollywood when she was just 16 and was repeatedly rejected in Nashville before signing a record deal with Sony. In 2012 she was dropped, leaving her future in doubt after she'd been working at it for over a decade.

Pearce has several dates with Bryan left on what is a packed 2018 touring calendar. Jon Pardi is also opening the What Makes You Country Tour.