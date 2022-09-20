At a recent tour stop, Carly Pearce met a young fan named Paisley who is at the beginning of her own musical career — and she's got the recordings to prove it.

Paisley gave Pearce a CD of music, featuring covers of Pearce's songs as well as the budding singer's own original material.

Since the young girl already knew Pearce's songs, it seemed only fair that the singer bring her onstage to sing — at Paisley hopped up into the spotlight to sing the final chorus of her favorite Pearce song, "What He Didn't Do."

Pearce shared video footage of the special moment on TikTok, showing Paisley taking the mic as the crowd cheered on. It was an unforgettable moment for the future singer, and equally special to Pearce, who says she sees a lot of herself in Paisley's musical beginnings.

"It took me back to when my mom first took me to a recording studio when I was around her age," Pearce wrote on social media, after sharing her story of meeting young Paisley and inviting her up to sing. "'What He Didn't Do' is her favorite song, so I had to invite her up!"

At the end of their performance, the pair shared an onstage hug, and Paisley whispered something in the singer's ear.

"She said I'm the queen of country music," Pearce told the crowd, joking: "I mean, if Paisley says, it is."

Pearce is currently on the road for a series of international shows; she'll return home to Nashville in time to play her first-ever headlining Ryman dates on Oct. 26 and 27.