Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

Carly Pearce is a force to be reckoned with in country music. She is coming off of her 2023 Grammy win, a spectacular performance at the 2023 CMT Awards that was a duet with Gwen Stefani, and her last album, 29, was a monster success.

The "What He Didn't Do" singer was even on a giant stadium tour with Kenny Chesney in 2022 and is currently on the road with Blake Shelton and working on her next album.

I had the chance to sit down with Carly Pearce and dive into her life and everything she has going on currently. One thing about I have learned from interviewing her over the years is that she never holds anything back — she is an open book!

One of the questions I asked Carly in this interview: What's her favorite song on the radio that she didn't write or record?

"Oh gosh, I'm a big Megan Moroney fan, so I'm gonna say "Tennessee Orange" because I think she's just, she's gonna be a big fat star!"

Megan Moroney certainly is on the list of country artists that are about to blow up. She just won Female Breakthrough Video of the Year at this year's CMT Awards — her song "Tennessee Orange" quickly became a viral sensation after a video came out with her wearing a Tennessee Vols shirt that fans recognized as Morgan Wallen's actual shirt.

One could say that that may have gotten her noticed, but her talent is certainly what is making her shine. When other country artists — especially those as decorated as Carly Pearce — notice your talent, you know there is a major force coming.

Check out the full interview on this week's episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

The Top 6 Moments From the 2023 CMT Music Awards In a night full of unforgettable performances, mind-blowing team-ups, heartfelt tributes and history-making moments, here were the six best.