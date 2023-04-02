Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce Team Up for ‘Just a Girl’ at the 2023 CMT Music Awards [Watch]

Gwen Stefani joined forces with Carly Pearce for a surprise collaboration during the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 2).

Clad in a white and red polka dot dress, Stefani revisited "Just a Girl," the 1995 hit that first launched her career as the frontwoman of pop-punk outfit No Doubt. Pearce, dressed in black from head to toe, joined her on stage to join in on the second verse of the infectious track.

Pearce recently stopped by Taste of Country Nights to chat about the performance but didn't reveal any details about what song the pair planned to premiere on the CMT Music Awards stage.

Earlier in the night, Peace also took the stage for a solo performance of her track "What He Didn't Do," which was nominated in this year's Female Video of the Year category. She also earned a nod in the Performance of the Year category for the CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends rendition of "One Way Ticket," alongside LeAnn Rimes and Ashley McBryde.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards aired live from Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. The ceremony was broadcast live on CBS and streams live and on demand on Paramount+. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini served as this year's co-hosts.