Did Carly Pearce Just Drop a Hint About a Gwen Stefani Collaboration?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

One of the busiest people in country music as of right now has to be Carly Pearce. She is coming off of a recent win and celebration of a fresh new Grammy award with fellow country artist Ashley McBryde. Not only that, but she is about to release her live Written in Stone album on March 24.

On top of all that, Pearce is currently on tour with Blake Shelton, and her song "What He Didn't Do" is almost No. 1 on country music charts.

I recently had a chance to sit down and speak to Pearce about everything that is going on in her life, and one of the things that I wanted to bring up is her relationship with Shelton's wife, pop star Gwen Stefani, since the two are vocalists and are on the road together due to the Blake tour. I came across one of Pearce's tweets — a video of Gwen surprising Carly with a giant box of Gwen Stefani makeup products.

Pearce talks about how she is such a huge fan of Stefani, so I had to ask about a possible onstage collaboration while on tour. My exact question was, "Is it possible to have you and Gwen get up on stage and sing together while on this tour?"

Her answer says a lot without saying much at all:

"No comment, because I don't know, it could be happening," Pearce responded.

She ended the statement with a chuckle, as if to say she knows something that we don't know.

The question is, is this collaboration going to be one onstage only, live in concert? Or are the two planning on getting into the studio and recording something together soon? Only time will tell.

See the Top 50 Country Duets of All Time!