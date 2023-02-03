CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24.

Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.

“29: Written in Stone changed my whole life in every way. To those of you who got to experience it on the road with me, those moments were some of my favorite of my entire life. For those of you who didn't ... I have a surprise for you. 29: WritteninIn Stone (Live From Music City) will be out March 24,” Pearce tells fans on Instagram.

Along with the release, fans can hear the live versions of Pearce’s current fast-rising single “What He Didn’t Do” and her No. 1 duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Pearce’s latest studio album, 29: Written in Stone, dropped in September 2021. The critically acclaimed 15-song collection includes “What He Didn’t Do,” “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde, “Dear Miss Loretta” with Patty Loveless, and its lead single, “Next Girl.”

The Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member is currently writing and recording new songs for her next chapter of music. Fans can pre-save and pre-order Written in Stone (Live From Music City), including a signed two-disc vinyl, here.



29: Written in Stone (Live From Music City) Tracklist:

1. “Diamondback (Live From Music City)”

2. “What He Didn’t Do (Live From Music City)”

3. “Easy Going (Live From Music City)”

4. “Dear Miss Loretta (Live From Music City)”

5. “Next Girl (Live From Music City)”

6. “Should’ve Known Better (Live From Music City)”

7. “29 (Live From Music City)”

8. “Never Wanted to Be That Girl (Live From Music City)” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

9. “Your Drinkin’, My Problem (Live From Music City)”

10. “Liability (Live From Music City)”

11. “Messy (Live From Music City)”

12. “Show Me Around (Live From Music City)”

13. “Day One (Live From Music City)”

14. “All the Whiskey in the World (Live From Music City)”

15. “Mean It This Time (Live From Music City)”

16. “Truth Be Told (Live From Music City)” – Carly Pearce and Matthew West

17. “Every Little Thing (Live From Music City)”

18. “Hide the Wine (Live From Music City)”

19. “I Hope You’re Happy Now (Live From Music City)” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

