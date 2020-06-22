Carly Pearce and husband Michael Ray are divorcing after just eight months of marriage. The “I Hope You're Happy Now” singer filed for divorce on Friday (June 19). They’d been together as a couple for more than two years.

People first reported the news of the divorce, quoting a source close to Pearce who says it was a difficult decision for the 30-year-old.

"This hasn’t been a quarantine realization,” the unnamed source tells the magazine, "It was a last resort."

Pearce and Ray first confirmed their relationship in June 2018 and became engaged that December, eventually marrying on Oct. 6, 2019 in Nashville. It was a hot-and-heavy romance, and the two singers were up front about their love and passion for one another, with Pearce admitting to sliding into Ray's direct messages on social media to kick off the relationship, and that she was the first to say "I love you."

Talking to Taste of Country Nights in February, she gushed on her husband, especially talking about how he doted on her with gifts.

During the coronavirus quarantine, they’ve split time between her family and his, with each spending solo time alone. Ray was often in Nashville working on a new album. Pearce told People she also spent time with family Alabama during quarantine. Her mother is particularly at risk during the pandemic due to some previous health conditions.

While once the couple shared many moments from their life together on social media, Pearce hadn't shared a photo of Ray since his birthday in April. Similarly, Ray hadn't shared a picture of Pearce on Instagram since her birthday a few days earlier. Fans began to ask questions last week when Ray wasn't present for her No. 1 celebration for "I Hope You're Happy Now." Many of the photos taken during the last several weeks obscure the ring and hand where her wedding band would be.

Talking to Taste of Country in May, Ray didn't talk much about Pearce, but assured readers she was doing well, not indicating any signs of trouble. This news breaks on what looks to be a very sad day for the "One That Got Away" hitmaker. A photo shared on Monday afternoon (June 22) shows his heart is breaking for a different reason: