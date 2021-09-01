Carly Pearce took a special moment while on stage opening for Lady A in Evansville, Ind., to honor her sister, Cristy.

The recent Grand Ole Opry inductee turned to Instagram to share a photo of the moment as well as a note of gratitude for her sister, who is leaving for Kuwait to serve in the National Guard.

Pearce writes, "Last night was such a special night for my family. I surprised my sister (she wanted to kill me) & brought her up on stage, asking the crowd for their prayers as she heads to Kuwait this weekend to serve as a Captain in the National Guard. What a beautiful moment it was for someone I admire & love so much. We also together gave a moment of silence for the devastating loss our country experienced this past week & cheered for all of the men & women who have served that were in the crowd. Cristy, thank you for your service. I love you & I’ll miss you, but am so damn proud of you."

Pearce remains on the road opening for Lady A on the group's What a Song Can Do Tour through Oct. 10. The 29 vocalist also has a new album coming out on Sept. 17, 29: Written In Stone. That album is a full-length version of her 2020 EP, 29, which drew on her divorce from Michael Ray. The new version expands that material into a full LP and includes "Dear Miss Loretta." the first song she teased from the upcoming project.

Fans got a taste of "Dear Miss Loretta" in March of 2020, when Pearce debuted it live on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. She told the crowd that the twists and turns she'd weathered over the course of the past year had brought her closer to Lynn's music.

"It wasn't until the last year that I really FELT what she's sang about all these years — and just how much we really do have in common," Pearce reflected on Twitter.

Her studio recording of the song is a duet with Patty Loveless.

"To hear Patty Loveless sing your words, there’s no way to describe that sensation," Pearce says in a press release. “Her voice is Appalachia, those mountains and hollers are country music. To think, a year ago, I was asking myself, ‘What would Patty Loveless do?’ thinking about all her songs, how smart and sassy she always was... and now she’s on one of mine.”