Caroline Bryan Recreates ‘Full House’ Theme With Luke, Kids and LeClaire Bryan

Instagram/LinaBryan3

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is working hard to create content for her followers on social media. Recently, the mother of two recreated the opening sequence of the popular '90s sitcom Full House.

The video is one of many keeping a popular trend alive, and it's special.

Watch as Luke, their sons, his mother LeClaire and Caroline mimic a sequence of slice-of-life gaffes that end with a smile and a wave to the camera. It's cheesy but hilarious if you were a child of the '80s or '90s. A few family friends also make cameo appearances, including one who gives Caroline a scare.

Tate and Bo are seen on a golf course and at the jukebox, respectively. Caroline is in the kitchen, LeClaire is lighting a Salem and the country singer is preparing to ride his bike. He gives a dainty little wave before attempting to hop on the bicycle.

The ABC show Full House aired from 1987 to 1995 and starred Bob Saget, John Stamos, Candace Cameron and twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. It's remembered as the quintessential primetime sitcom, with humor framing serious but rarely heavy life lessons. Jesse Frederick performed the theme song, "Everywhere You Look."

See Inside Jimmy Buffett's Staggering $6.9 Million Palm Beach Mansion

Jimmy Buffett sure knows how to live the good life. His former 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,039-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Eden Properties neighborhood in Palm Beach is exactly the kind of laid-back home you'd expect the superstar to relax in when he's off the road.

The interior centers around a combined dining and living room with eye-popping vaulted ceilings topped off by skylights, while a massive wall of mahogany-framed sliding glass doors looks out over the pool area outside. The kitchen is decorated in gleaming white, and each of the bedrooms has its own attached bathroom, while the massive master suite also has sliding glass doors that open to both the pool and a bathroom that looks like it belongs in a high-end resort.

The exterior of the house is just as striking, centered around a sparkling pool of deep cobalt blue. The pool area features plenty of lounging, and a loggia just outside the living room offers open-air dining. There are lush gardens, brick paths that walk through elaborate pergolas and a fountain. The property also features a two-car garage with a guest suite overhead, and it offers deeded access to the beach nearby.
