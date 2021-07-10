Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is working hard to create content for her followers on social media. Recently, the mother of two recreated the opening sequence of the popular '90s sitcom Full House.

The video is one of many keeping a popular trend alive, and it's special.

Watch as Luke, their sons, his mother LeClaire and Caroline mimic a sequence of slice-of-life gaffes that end with a smile and a wave to the camera. It's cheesy but hilarious if you were a child of the '80s or '90s. A few family friends also make cameo appearances, including one who gives Caroline a scare.

Tate and Bo are seen on a golf course and at the jukebox, respectively. Caroline is in the kitchen, LeClaire is lighting a Salem and the country singer is preparing to ride his bike. He gives a dainty little wave before attempting to hop on the bicycle.

The ABC show Full House aired from 1987 to 1995 and starred Bob Saget, John Stamos, Candace Cameron and twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. It's remembered as the quintessential primetime sitcom, with humor framing serious but rarely heavy life lessons. Jesse Frederick performed the theme song, "Everywhere You Look."