Carrie Underwood knows whether she's expecting a boy or a girl the second time around, but in an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (Sept. 19), she says she's keeping mum for now.

Underwood tells DeGeneres she and her husband, Mike Fisher, "like to kind of just hold onto things for a minute. I feel like everybody just knows everything about everybody, so we just like to have a little secret for a little while."

That doesn't stop DeGeneres from trying to get it out of her, but Underwood plays it close to the vest when DeGeneres asks how this pregnancy compares to when she was carrying her son, Isaiah, who is now three years old.

"I feel like I didn’t look pregnant and then I woke up and I looked like this," Underwood says. "So I feel like the second one is just ... I feel like you’re just trying to get me to talk about it so I’ll say ‘he’ or ‘she.’”

Underwood smiles and shrugs when DeGeneres says she thinks she's having a girl this time around, but she only says, "Okay."

"It's a different ball game," she adds of her second pregnancy.

“When you come back here and we talk about it after it’s a little girl, I’ll say it was a girl,” DeGeneres notes. "But you did say it was a whole new ball game, which indicates it could be a boy. It’s either a girl or a boy," she says, to which Underwood replies, "I think that's accurate."

"I do think it’s a girl, though," DeGeneres adds. "I can see it in your eyes.”

It might be worth noting that Underwood was wearing a pink jacket during her appearance, just as she was wearing pink, sitting on a pink sofa and surrounded by various hues of pink in the video in which she announced her second pregnancy:

The country superstar recently opened up to CBS Sunday Morning about her painful journey to her second pregnancy, revealing she had suffered multiple miscarriages between the time she gave birth to Isaiah and the time she announced her second pregnancy. She admits that after three miscarriages in two years, she found her faith tested.

"I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid,'" she says.

"And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt," she shares. "And I feel, like, we’re supposed to do that. That was like a Saturday — and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great! And I was like, ‘You heard me.’ Not that He hasn’t in the past, but maybe, I don’t know, He heard me.”

Underwood has just released a new studio album, Cry Pretty. She is set to embark on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May of 2019, just months after welcoming her baby.