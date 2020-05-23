Carrie Underwood is ready to hit the pool! The country singer posted a new bikini picture to social media on Saturday (May 23), asking, "Is it summer yet?"

The 37-year-old country superstar has been the hitting her workouts as hard as ever during her time in quarantine in Nashville with her family, and it shows in the picture below, which depicts Underwood in a modest two-piece bikini, smiling into the camera with a large hat protecting her from the sun.

Underwood adds the hashtags #PoolReady and #ChooseYou to her post, which drew a wave of positive responses from her online followers, ranging from fire emojis to compliments on how good she looks.

The "Drinking Alone" singer has been putting her time to good use since she returned to Nashville to begin sheltering in place. She's taken part in several remote performances while maintaining social distance, and she's also been sharing some personal moments with her fans, including some adorable shots of her baking with her youngest son, Jacob.

Underwood has shared more of the family time that has come along with being home together, from the annoying turkey call her husband Mike Fisher taught their older son Isaiah to do, to some fun times with him and their two boys roughhousing on the floor to blow off some steam.

She and Fisher also filmed an at-home public service announcement reminding fans of the importance of staying at home and adhering to social distancing recommendations.

