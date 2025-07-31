Is Carrie Underwood great at everything she does? It sure seems like it.

Should music not work out in the longterm (this is a joke), charcuterie boards might be her next calling.

The "All American Girl" singer took to her Instagram Stories to show her millions of followers that she is now making charcuterie boards at home.

This charcuterie board she assembled has assorted nuts, olives, many different cheeses, pita slices, dried apricots, different types of salami or summer sausage, hummus, breadsticks and maybe some pickled asparagus?

@CarrieUnderwood, Instagram

A simple check of the internet shows that pre-made charcuterie boards from Boarderie that look very similar to what Underwood has made go for about $140, plus delivery fees and taxes.

Underwood likely isn't looking to make money on the side — she seems to enjoy making snacks and meals for her family and friends to munch on.

She's proven that she has a very green thumb and can grow, process and can vegetables from her garden to use year round. Now she is showing of her meat and cheese thumbs with her charcuterie board, which looks just like one you would order online.

Might we offer some name ideas for Underwood's possible future company after she is done singing?

Carrie's Cuteries

Charcarrie Boards

Carrie's Charcuteries

Charcuteries ala Carrie

Underwood has plenty of downtime as of late. Her debut season as an American Idol judge wrapped in the spring, and her Las Vegas residency, Reflection at Resorts World Theatre, did, too.

Will Carrie Underwood Return to 'American Idol' for Season 24?

We had a conversation with Luke Bryan this week, and he thinks Underwood is very favorable to return as a judge for Season 24 of Idol in 2026. Presumably, she is still in negotiations as of now.

What Year Did Carrie Underwood Win 'American Idol'?

Underwood's star rose when she won American Idol Season 4, way back in 2005.

It's been twenty years since her win, and her career has blossomed to the point that she will likely be a contender for the Country Music Hall of Fame one day.

