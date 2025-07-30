A new season of American Idol will premiere on ABC in 2026, and Luke Bryan is pretty sure Carrie Underwood will return as a judge.

However, he's not sure about his own plans just yet.

Ahead of Season 24 of the long-running reality singing competition, Bryan stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studios for a wide-ranging chat about everything from Idol to COVID-19 and taking a ball to the face at a recent show.

Related: Luke Bryan Talks About Getting Hit in the Face While Performing

Spring 2025 was Underwood's first season as an American Idol judge — she was the show's winner in 2005 — and Bryan believes she "really enjoyed it."

"I know she had a great time in the role," he shares.

As for whether she'll be back for another round? "My prediction would be highly favorable," Bryan says.

He's not as confident in the odds of Luke Bryan returning — he just really doesn't know.

"Idol is kind of a year-by-year, 'Do we do it or not?'" he explains.

He was sure to stress that he does love it, especially having a fellow country music star and friend at the table.

"Last year was really really incredible with Carrie and Lionel and Ryan," Bryan says, "and the main thing is just, have fun with American Idol and have fun with the kids [contestants]."

"We'll see what happens," he adds coyly.

Get our free mobile app

A premiere date for Season 24 will likely be revealed when judges get locked down.

How Much Money Do Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood Make on American Idol?

While unofficial, Luke Bryan is said to make roughly $12 million per season, while Carrie Underwood's salary for her 2025 season was estimated to be between $10 million and $12.5 million.

The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked Luke Bryan's massive catalog of songs perfectly walk the line between heartfelt and fun. Here are our 50 favorite hits and deep cuts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak