Luke Bryan was performing a show on his Country Song Came On Tour in North Dakota when someone in the crowd chucked a ball at him and hit him right in the face.

He tells Taste of Country Nights if he would have seen who threw it, he would have jumped right down and handled it.

Talking about the incident and his thoughts immediately afterward, Bryan explains that it happened during his performance of "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)."

"It's the last song of the night. It was a big ole fun party, and I think one person just took it too far," he says, sounding forgiving.

Bryan also detailed the entertainer's point of view, revealing: "We see it. Every other entertainer out there is getting stuff — you get stuff thrown at ya."

"You hope that you can see who did it," he adds.

Get our free mobile app

But just because this person got away with throwing a ball onstage doesn't mean others should follow in their footsteps. In fact, Bryan makes it clear that he didn't want to let it slide.

"I mean, if I saw him throw it, I could have gone right to him," he says. "I probably would have jumped right off in there."

He's a man of reason, however, and knows his concerts draw fans of all ages. Plus, he likes his shows to be fun.

"If I jump off in there ... there were a lot of little kids down there. At that point, if I'd even stopped it and pointed somebody out, it kills the vibe of the show."

The "One Margarita" singer just wants people to know that when they throw something at an entertainer, they are being selfish and are chancing ruining the whole show for the other thousands of fans that are in attendance.

When Does Luke Bryan's Country Song Came On Tour End?

Bryan has one more full month on the road on his Country Song Came On Tour. The run ends on August 31, in Buffalo, New York.

How Many Number One Songs Does Luke Bryan Have?

Bryan has a whopping 31 No. 1 songs that have charted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

There really seems to be no end in sight, either: His latest single, "Country Song Came On," is poised to reach No. 1 status soon, too.

The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked Luke Bryan's massive catalog of songs perfectly walk the line between heartfelt and fun. Here are our 50 favorite hits and deep cuts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak