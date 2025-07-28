Luke Bryan seemed pretty shocked to be hit in the face by a ball of some sort while he was performing.

While Bryan was onstage in North Dakota on July 26, a round object could be seen flying through the air, striking the country music superstar in the face (via KFYR-TV).

The "Country Girl" singer was in the middle of said song when the ball nailed him.

Luke Bryan Is a Veteran Performer, Though

While shaken, Bryan stayed professional. In the clip above, he seems to take a moment to gather himself, only missing a line or two before he hops right back into superstar mode.

While clearly perturbed, Bryan did not address the incident while onstage.

A few commenters on the Facebook post were there and weighed in on the situation.

"It's because they sell booze there," one person says.

Another writes: "That's not the only thing people were throwing they also tossed water bottles off the rides to hit people with them."

So, it was an extra rowdy crowd at the North Dakota State Fair over the weekend weekend.

Bryan is just getting back to playing live concerts after having to cancel some due to a tough battle with COVID-19.

Get our free mobile app

The "Kick the Dust Up" singer had a bout with COVID that started impacting his concerts in mid-June, when he struggled through a tour stop in Arkansas.

In the middle of the show, he told everyone in the crowd that he was issuing them a full refund since he was not on top of his game.

He postponed two more shows after that.

Bryan then dropped out of three festival dates in late June, and Eric Church stepped in to fill in for him at the last minute.

How Long Has Luke Bryan Been a Judge on 'American Idol'?

Bryan started his run as an American Idol judge in 2018, the show's first season on ABC. He has since returned each year to the same judging seat.

Will Luke Bryan + Carrie Underwood Be Back as Judges on 'American Idol' in 2026?

That is still yet to be determined.

Bryan has told Taste of Country Nights in the past that the judges usually hold out until the last minute to sign their deals and keep the negotiations close to their chest during that time.

The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked Luke Bryan's massive catalog of songs perfectly walk the line between heartfelt and fun. Here are our 50 favorite hits and deep cuts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak