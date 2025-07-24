Luke Bryan is sharing more details about the illness that's kept him sidelined for several weeks now.

Why Has Luke Bryan Been Canceling Shows?

The singer has been struggling with a tough bout of COVID-19, and during a show in Greenville, S.C., last week, he admitted that the illness has been "kicking my a--."

"Three weeks ago I got COVID," Bryan said from the stage, and he got some boos from the crowd in response.

"You can boo that s--t all you want, but I got it," he continued. "And I had to cancel some shows. And now I'm back."

But even weeks after the fact, Bryan warned fans that he — and his voice — still aren't entirely back to normal.

"I am not 100 percent because it's still kicking my a--. And you know what, I don't give a s--t," the singer continued. "When I can sing, I'm gonna sing. When I can't, y'all are gonna sing, alright?"

"You're gonna see me hack. I can't take any more medicine. I can't do anything else, but just try to breathe," Bryan added.

How Many Shows Has Luke Bryan Postponed Due to Illness in 2025?

Bryan's illness started impacting his concerts in mid-June, when he struggled through a tour stop in Arkansas.

In the middle of the show, he told everyone in the crowd that he was issuing them a full refund.

Read More: Luke Bryan Promises a Refund After Vocal Issues Tank Arkansas Show

He postponed two more shows after that.

Days later, Bryan's illness once again impacted his touring schedule. He dropped out of three festival dates in late June, and Eric Church stepped up to fill in for him at the last minute.

"I've been hoping to rally, but my voice is just not there yet," Bryan said at the time.

How Is Luke Bryan Playing Live Shows With COVID?

Bryan is back onstage these days, but he's still asking fans to help him hit the high notes when his illness gets the best of him.

At a show he played in Birmingham, Ala., last weekend, Bryan told the crowd he's been dealing with "the old summer chest cold" and added, "some notes I'm gonna hit, y'all hit 'em for the rest of it."

Luke Bryan's Country Song Came On Tour Continues

Bryan's illness started impacting shows about a month into his 2025 Country Song Came On Tour.

That trek kicked off in late May, and it's scheduled to continue through August.

