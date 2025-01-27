Luke Bryan will hit the road soon after American Idol wraps this spring. The country star just announced 30 dates on his 2025 Country Song Came On Tour.

The new tour begins May 29 in Bethel, N.Y. and ends in late August in Indiana. Along the way he'll play amphitheaters and arenas familiar to country music fans, as well as a few festivals.

Tickets for Luke Bryan's 2025 Country Song Came On Tour go on sale on Friday (Jan. 31) at 10AM at Bryan's website.

This new tour follows last fall's Farm Tour and his 2024 Mind of a Country Boy Tour.

Bryan's last album was Mind of a Country Boy, released last fall.

The tour's name derives from a song from his latest album. It will follow a spring Farm Tour in California, currently set for the weekend of May 15.

A full list of his new dates is below.

The list of opening acts is lengthy: George Birge, Avery Anna, Ashland Craft, Mae Estes, Cole Goodwin, Braxton Keith, Randall King, Vincent Mason, Drake Milligan, Adrien Nunez, and Owen Riegling will all open select shows, with DJ Rock committed to the full tour.

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

Luke Bryan's 2025 Country Song Came On Tour Dates:

May 29 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

May 30 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

May 31 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 5 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amp. at Lakeview

June 6 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 7 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 12 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

June 13 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

June 19 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 20 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 21 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

June 26 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Country Stampede

June 27 — North Platte, Neb. @ NebraskaLand Days

June 28 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam

July 10 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 11 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 12 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 17 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 18 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

July 19 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 31 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 2 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 7 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 8 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 9 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 14 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Aug. 16 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp. at Virginia Beach

Aug. 23 — Dieppe, N.B. Canada @ YQM Country Fest

Aug. 24 — Bangor, Maine, Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

