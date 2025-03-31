Luke Bryan Has a Hard Time Wrapping His Brain Around This Career Accomplishment

Among all of the things that Luke Bryan has accomplished in his lengthy career, there's one thing he struggles to wrap his mind around.

"I've tried to approach my career in the business to never take a day for granted. And to never take a hit song for granted," Bryan admits to CMT in a recent interview.

Still, he can't believe how many No. 1 songs he's achieved in his career.

As the interviewer is telling the star that he has just earned his 31st No. 1 hit in country music with "Love You, Miss You, Mean It," Bryan can't quite understand it.

"To hear you say 31 is really hard for me to wrap my brain around," he says after a deep breath.

"It's a testament to the fans supporting me throughout the years. And whether I'm onstage, or writing music or recording songs, I just always try to put them first."

Bryan's first big song happened to be his debut single — his first song out of the gate as a performer — "All My Friends Say." It "only" peaked at No. 5, but was on the charts for a whopping 30 weeks.

Putting fans first is a huge part of the reason the "Kick the Dust Up" hitmaker has been so successful. He realizes that he is making music for his fans — not himself — so he caters to what they want and love from him.

Bryan says he always wants to make sure that he "can do a song that relates to them," the fans.

Get our free mobile app

"Kinda crazy," Bryan admits, still absorbing that he's hit No. 1 thirty-one times since 2007, when "All My Friends Say" hit radio.

"I look at the list of 31, it freaks me out. I don't wanna keep talking about it, because I'm afraid the streak's gonna end."

It doesn't seem that 31 is the magic number, either — Bryan shows no signs of slowing down, especially when it comes to performing live for fans. This summer, he's on his Country Song Came On Tour, with dates through Sept. 6 in Mississippi.

The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked Luke Bryan's massive catalog of songs perfectly walk the line between heartfelt and fun. Here are our 50 favorite hits and deep cuts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak