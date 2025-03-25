Luke Bryan has revealed the special guests for his upcoming 2025 Farm Tour.

Bryan will perform three dates on his 2025 Farm Tour, with all of them focused in California for the first time in the history of the annual event.

What Are the Dates for Luke Bryan's 2025 Farm Tour?

Bryan and his band are set to play the following dates:

May 15 — Atwater, Calif. (Merced County) @ The Castle Airport

May 16 — Clovis, Calif. (Fresno County) @ The Ponds at Harlan Ranch

May 17 — Shafter, Calif. (Kern County) @ Sillect Farms

What Is the Lineup for Luke Bryan's 2025 Farm Tour?

Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson and DJ Rock are set to appear at all the shows on the 2025 Farm Tour. Chayce Beckham will perform on May 15 and 16 only.

Bayer, Fendt, and Citi are the sponsors for Luke Bryan's 2025 Farm Tour.

What Is Luke Bryan's Farm Tour?

Bryan launched his annual Farm Tour in 2009. The shows feature Bryan and his band and guests performing full concerts on makeshift stages they erect outside in the rural markets where they play.

Each year, the Farm Tour raises money and awards college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending college in the markets it visits. The program has awarded 84 college scholarships since its inception.

What Changes Are Coming to Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in 2025?

Bryan made a deliberate decision to focus his efforts on California in 2025, instead of the Midwest markets where the Farm Tour most often takes place.

"With the Farm Tour being such a unique type of show in rural towns we have to be really intentional on where we go in order to have the best experience for the fans all while lifting up the farming community and what they do for our country," Bryan explained in January.

"I have always wanted to raise awareness for the West Coast farmer and I'm so excited to get to do that this year," he added. "Gonna be amazing."

This year's Farm Tour is also set for May, instead of in the fall, when unpredictable weather has often forced Bryan to reschedule dates.

How Can I Get Tickets to Luke Bryan's 2025 Farm Tour?

Tickets for all of Luke Bryan's 2025 Farm Tour dates are currently available at Bryan's official website.

