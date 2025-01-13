Luke Bryan Announces Major Change for Farm Tour

Big changes are afoot for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour, a limited series of rural concerts he's held annually since 2009.

For the first time in Farm Tour history, Bryan is heading to California to spotlight West Coast farmers.

He's also switching things up when it comes to the schedule: The Farm Tour is typically held in the fall, but these three shows will take place in May 2025.

"With the Farm Tour being such a unique type of show in rural towns we have to be really intentional on where we go in order to have the best experience for the fans all while lifting up the farming community and what they do for our country," Bryan explains in a statement about the switch-up.

"I have always wanted to raise awareness for the West Coast farmer and I'm so excited to get to do that this year," he adds. "Gonna be amazing."

It makes sense that Bryan would want to celebrate California farmers, since he's been spending quite a bit of time in the state in recent years for his judging role on American Idol.

The three Farm Tour shows booked for mid-May are timed around the season finale of Idol.

Luke Bryan, 2025 Farm Tour Dates:

May 15 — Atwater, Calif. (Merced County) @ The Castle Airport

May 16 — Clovis, Calif. (Fresno County) @ The Ponds at Harlan Ranch

May 17 — Shafter, Calif. (Kern County) @ Sillect Farms

Supporting acts for the California Farm Tour haven't yet been announced. However, fans can purchase tickets for the dates starting Friday (Jan. 17). There's also a special pre sale available to Bryan's fan club members right now.

To date, Bryan's Farm Tour partnerships have helped provide over nine million meals through programs that facilitate access to nutritious food for all people. He's also awarded 84 college scholarships to students in farming families since the tour's inception.