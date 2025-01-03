Looking under the hood at Luke Bryan's 20-year career, there's a lot to see. From 30 No. 1 songs to a long run as an awards show host and American Idol judge, countless sold out tours and humanitarian efforts, Bryan has been a mainstay in modern country music for two decades, and that doesn't seem to be letting up.

How will the "Down to One" singer know when it's time to hang it up, anyway?

Bryan, 48, was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, and host Evan Paul asked him what he still has left to accomplish in career and really, life in general. His response indicates that self-awareness is one of the things that Bryan is also good at.

"I want to be happy. Really try to harness and enjoy what's happened in my career," he says.

"You know, you've heard the stories of becoming an old curmudgeon as you get older, I don't wanna be that," the star explains. "I wanna have fun and have fun with this career and look back and say, 'Damn, that was fun!'"

Bryan went on to offer up how he's not going to not become old and bitter as he ages.

"Don't be bitter about any of the ups and downs and just make sure I wake up everyday and try to become a little bit better singer and songwriter ... and spend a little more time with the family."

Does this mean that Luke Bryan is retiring soon? Not even close — he's busier than ever releasing new music, playing live shows and judging Idol, now with fellow country star Carrie Underwood.

