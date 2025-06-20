Luke Bryan Promises Full Refund After Vocal Problems Tank Arkansas Concert

Luke Bryan has postponed two shows scheduled for this weekend one night after vocal troubles led to the promise of a refund for fans in Arkansas.

On Thursday night (June 19), Bryan couldn't sing how he wanted to, but he didn't want fans to suffer. Partway through his concert in Arkansas, he announced he'd be giving everyone a full refund.

Luke Bryan's Country Song Came On Tour began last month and lasts through August.

Thursday night's (June 19) concert in Rogers, Ark. was the first of three straight nights with shows.

Fan video finds him singing with a voice that's more raspy than usual.

The problem, Bryan says from the stage, is isolated to that particular venue. "This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life," he says in the video below. "I cannot have my voice in this venue for some reason. It happens every time, I don’t know why."

A second later, he references how Luke Combs once refunded fans when his voice was off and said he wanted to do the same thing: "I don’t give a damn, I’m gonna refund everybody their tickets tonight and we're going to keep doing the damn show, okay?"

If any fans were still upset about Bryan's performance at that point, they were drowned out by those cheering him on. Response on social media was mixed and insightful.

Many of the first comments on this TikTok video mentioned Arkansas allergies being a major problem. Elsewhere, fans praised the decision, but referred to other occasions in the past few years when Bryan has sounded less than his best.

"True artists right there," one shouted. "Really cares about his fans and doesn’t want to waste their money."

Luke Bryan Concert Reaction TikTok.com loading...

Just after noon on Friday, Bryan announced he was moving this weekend's concerts "due to illness." Friday night's (June 20) Dallas concert will now be held on Sept. 12. Saturday night's (June 21) concert in Lafayette, La. will now occur on Sept. 11.

"Please hold on to your tickets — they will be honored for the new dates," the post reads. "Thank you for your understanding."

This story has been updated to reflect the rescheduled concerts.

Musically, Bryan's last album was the Mind of a Country Boy album, released in 2024.

Look for Bryan as one of the featured performers during the ABC broadcast of CMA Fest on June 26. That performance was taped two weeks ago.