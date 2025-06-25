Luke Bryan turned to social media on Wednesday (June 25) to inform fans that he will be missing several shows this upcoming weekend as he continues to battle an illness that sidelined him a week ago.

The country superstar broke the news just after noon, writing, "I’m really sorry to say I won’t be able to play this weekend’s shows due to continued illness."

"I’ve been hoping to rally, but my voice is just not there yet," he adds.

Bryan was slated to perform three festival dates on Thursday (June 26), Friday (June 27) and Saturday (June 28), but fans will still get a great show, he says.

"Huge thanks to my buddy @ericchurch for stepping in last minute — and of course, putting on a kick ass show like he always does," Bryan writes.

"Sitting still is not what I do best so I can’t wait to be back soon."

The news comes just less than a week after Bryan experienced noticeable vocal problems onstage during a show in Rogers, Ark., on June 19.

"This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life," he says in a fan-captured video. "I cannot have my voice in this venue for some reason. It happens every time, I don’t know why."

Moments later, Bryan made the snap decision to refund everyone's ticket price right there on stage.

"I don’t give a damn, I’m gonna refund everybody their tickets tonight and we're going to keep doing the damn show, okay?" he told the crowd, drawing cheers of support.

He subsequently rescheduled last weekend's shows.

Bryan's dates for this coming weekend were festival stops at Country Stampede in Kansas, NebraskaLand Days in Nebraska and Country Jam in Colorado. Church is filling in on those dates while Bryan recovers.

Bryan has been out on the road for his 2025 Country Song Came On Tour, which launched in Bethel, N.Y., on May 29. The road trek continues through the end of August.

