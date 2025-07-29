Luke Bryan has recently been battling a rough bout of COVID-19, and he admits to Taste of Country that he debated keeping his diagnosis a secret from the public.

Bryan was a guest on Taste of Country Nights this week and opened up about how he's been feeling and what went into the decision to cancel some of the shows on his Country Song Came On Tour.

"Obviously I got it, and you go through, 'Do you let anybody know that you have it?'" the "Kick the Dust Up" singer explains.

Related: Luke Bryan Hit in the Face While Performing at Festival

He theorizes that if he let everyone know he's dealing with COVID, it'd interrupt his tour — for his crew, too — but if he didn't tell anyone, people would be like, "'What is wrong with him?'" he says, meaning that his voice wasn't as strong as it usually is.

But not just that — Bryan says that, "Fans could see me really coughing hard onstage, and man, I was on every medicine trying to make myself better."

Get our free mobile app

Being the true superstar that he is, Bryan hates not being at full-strength when he's performing for fans.

"You know, that's the really frustrating part, I want to be onstage at a hundred percent every night of my life, but that's not really reality," he says.

COVID can linger for a while, which is what Bryan has been experiencing. He says he's been struggling for weeks and is just now feeling back to normal.

He had a great show in North Dakota over the weekend ... other than getting hit in the face with a ball.

How Many Shows Did Luke Bryan Have to Cancel Due to COVID?

Bryan's illness started impacting his concerts in mid-June, when he struggled through a tour stop in Arkansas.

In the middle of the show, he told everyone in the crowd that he was issuing them a full refund.

He postponed two more shows after that, then three festival dates after that.

How Many Show Has Luke Bryan Played in His Career?

According to Concert Archives, Bryan has played more than 1,500 concerts in his professional career. So, he's owed a sick day every now and then.

The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked Luke Bryan's massive catalog of songs perfectly walk the line between heartfelt and fun. Here are our 50 favorite hits and deep cuts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak