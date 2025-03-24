I Tried Carrie Underwood’s Awful Coffee Hack
Carrie Underwood is one of the busiest women in all of entertainment, but her little "trick" for saving time and giving herself a boost in the morning is not for the faint of heart.
During a recent episode of American Idol, Underwood told her fellow judges about her morning hack, where she takes her boiling coffee and cracks an egg into it ... and then drinks it all down.
You know if Luke Bryan thinks a drink is pretty stiff, it has to be stout.
I am always looking for a little extra boost in the morning. As a father of two little kids — and hosting a morning radio show every day — any extra gas in the tank is always a welcomed addition.
So I grabbed a cup of hot coffee, a fresh egg out of the fridge and decided to try Underwood's cowboy coffee hack for myself.
Now I have tried a lot of different funky foods — like the time I tried George Strait’s hangover cure soup, Menudo — but this one is up there on the funky scale.
Maybe it is because Carrie Underwood has her own farm fresh chickens, or maybe it's the fact that I think coffee tastes like sock water, but this drink is not to be tried by the tame-hearted.
This is a morning boost for the wild ones in a rush. That will never be me.
