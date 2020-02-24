Carrie Underwood was overcome with emotion when presented with a plaque certifying Cry Pretty as a Platinum album. The "Drinking Alone" singer was surprised by her record label team at the end of a conversation at CRS in Nashville last week.

UMG Nashville president Cindy Mabe honored Underwood and lauded her risk taking and boundary pushing. With label CEO Mike Dungan on hand as well, Underwood fought through tears to let industry members in attendance know what the honor meant to her.

"This means a lot because I feel like this is the album that I’ve done that is the most me," she said, "and the fact that you guys were supporting me the whole way and didn’t laugh at me when I said I wanted to produce this and were with me the whole way, I’m humbled and honored and God is good.”

Cry Pretty becomes her third Platinum album to go with four multi-Platinum albums. That total includes all six of her studio album and one greatest hits project. Additionally, she has nine Platinum and seven multi-Platinum singles, per the RIAA. Her debut album Some Hearts remains her best selling album, certified eight-times Platinum.

Underwood's interview at CRS (Country Radio Seminar, a year industry gathering in Nashville) was her first in some time and the first of what could be many over the next several weeks. Her book Find Your Path is set to be released on March 3 and while no media stops have been announced she has scheduled a small book tour. At Country Radio Seminar she spoke about the struggles to find songs geared toward female artists and admitted that she did not think she had any chance of winning American Idol. She was scratching an itch when she auditioned.

"What I honestly thought would happen was, I would go there, and the door would shut, and I could move on with the rest of my life, saying, 'Well, I tried,'" she said.

