Carrie Underwood Just Booked a Huge New Year’s Eve Show

Carrie Underwood fans just got a big reason to tune into Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve this year.

The singer announced on Thursday (Dec. 5) that she's booked for a headlining slot during the New Year's Eve show, with a performance that will celebrate her newly-minted status as a judge on American Idol. It also marks 20 years since she became a winner on the show.

Underwood's performance will review her catalog of hits with a medley encompassing every era of her two-decade career. That's a similar format to her career-spanning Las Vegas residency, which has been a hit with audiences for the past three years and is set to wrap in 2025.

This time around, she'll bring the action to New York City's Times Square for the celebratory televised show, marking her third time playing the New Year's special.

"I have such fun memories of performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square in both 2007 and 2015, and I'm so excited to perform just before the ball drops again this year," Underwood says in a statement.

The singer isn't the only country star helping ring in the new year in New York City: Megan Moroney is also booked to sing a two-song medley from her latest album, Am I Okay?. The special previously announced performances from Cody Johnson and Thomas Rhett.

Outside of the country genre, British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis Bextor is also among the newly announced performers. More previously-announced stars include Teddy Swims, Lenny Kravitz and Tinashe.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air on Dec. 31 on ABC beginning at 8PM. Fans looking for Underwood's performance can tune in just before midnight.