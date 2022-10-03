Everyone Wants a Carrie Underwood Duet! ‘We Get Requests Every Week,’ She Says

Carrie Underwood is in high demand these days. After her mega-hit with Jason Aldean on "If I Didn't Love You" went No. 1 and won several awards, the country singer says she frequently receives invitations to join other projects.

"We get requests every week, and it has to make sense," she tells Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton. "Musically, it has to make sense. Timing is important."

"Sometimes I don’t get why they would ask me," the former American Idol winner admits. "I don’t make any sense with that person. But it’s all good. I feel like it’s a compliment."

This calculated approach is likely why she turned down an offer to work with Florida Georgia Line. Although Underwood never spoke about it publicly about it, Tyler Hubbard revealed to CMT Hot 20 Countdown in 2020 that she had declined their offer.

While the "Ghost Story" singer has been selective in the songs she has jumped on as a duet partner, she has been successful in her choices. "If I Didn't Love You" with Aldean won Single of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards and both Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

In 2017, Underwood teamed up with Keith Urban for "The Fighter," and that joint effort won Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. The pair also won the ACM Award for Vocal Event of the Year in 2018.

The Oklahoma native's first collaboration was with Miranda Lambert on "Something Bad" in 2014. That single won Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2015 CMT Music Awards, and Underwood created a Sunday Night Football spinoff of the song for the show's opener on NBC around that time.

In addition, Underwood has partnered with artists outside of country music: Her motivational track "The Champion" features Ludacris, and her holiday album My Gift includes a duet with John Legend on "Hallelujah."

She plans on incorporating Aldean's vocals on their duet on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which kicks off Oct. 15.

"We shot some video, and we’ll have him on the screen. It wouldn’t be the same if I just sang. You can do that with some duets, but it wouldn't be the same without him," she explains. "This is more of a traditional duet, as it’s supposed to be."