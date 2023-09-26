As she returns to Las Vegas to resume her late-September Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency dates, Carrie Underwood is missing home.

Specifically, the singer is homesick for her two young sons, 8-year-old Isaiah and 4-year-old Jacob. She shared a black-and-white image of her family of four, both boys in her arms and her husband, Mike Fisher to one side in the photograph.

"Right now, I'd do anything to hold them," Underwood writes over her Instagram Stories slide.

She also shared another picture from home, in which a child — presumably, one of her boys — rides a horse down a bucolic country path in a meadow.

"Take me home, country roads ..." the singer writes on that slide, in a nod to John Denver's classic song.

Underwood has a handful of Reflection residency dates booked to close out September, and she also came to Vegas a little early to attend her first-ever Sunday Night Football game. After her current leg of residency shows wraps on Sept. 30, she'll return for another round in late November and December.

The singer also recently extended her residency into 2024, adding 18 new dates across next year. That will make the third year running for Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.