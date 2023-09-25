Carrie Underwood has been the voice behind the Sunday Night Football intro song since 2013, and on Sunday night (Sept. 24), she finally got to catch a game in person.

The star was on hand at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night to watch the Las Vegas Raiders go head to head against the Pittsburgh Steelers — and to finally see her SNF open, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," in a live setting.

Underwood got to go behind the scenes and watch her open from the game's production truck, getting the full SNF experience alongside broadcasters Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico. The singer shared recap footage on her social media, writing that she "had a blast" at the game alongside "all the amazing fans."

"Thanks for having me!" Underwood wrote after the show.

Underwood's latest iteration of the SNF open was announced in August, and it debuted earlier this month before a Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game. The song, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," is a play on Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself for Loving You," and each week's intro clip spotlights players from competing teams.

At the game, Underwood also shared a snapshot of her view of the field to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Nice place you got here [Raiders]!"

Underwood has been spending quite a bit of time in Las Vegas lately, and she'll continue her time there, as she just announced a 2024 extension of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency. Before those shows kick off, the singer is completing her current leg of the residency, which will include a handful more shows in September before her next stint in December.

She wasn't the only major music star to be spotted at an NFL game on Sunday night: While Underwood was in Las Vegas watching the Raiders and the Steelers go head to head, Taylor Swift was attending the Kansas City Chiefs game amid romance rumors between the pop superstar and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift was in a suite alongside Kelce's mom Donna, and even sported a Chiefs jacket for the game.