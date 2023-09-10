Carrie Underwood's new intro video for Sunday Night Football dropped, and the singer sticks to the script ... until the very end.

Carrie Underwood has been the face of Sunday Night Football's theme song since 2013.

Her song — "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" — is a play on Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

Each week's intro includes clips that highlight players from competing teams.

Did you know Underwood could play drums like that? Her rhythm is real — the superstar sat behind the kit throughout her most recent tour.

The new football kickoff video debuted on Sunday (Sept. 10) before the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium.

Watch her rock out here:

Underwood has shows scheduled throughout 2023, but her official tour is complete. A Las Vegas residency and shows with Guns N' Roses also pulled her away from home this summer.

Look for new music later this month: On Sept. 22, the deluxe version of Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones album will drop, featuring several new songs.

Her return to Sunday Night Football was announced in August.

On Sept. 28, Underwood may star on NBC in a different capacity. The inaugural People's Choice Country Awards air, and the singer is up for several fan-voted awards, including the Female Artist of 2023. Performers and presenters for the show have not yet been revealed.