Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs Game, Sits With Travis Kelce’s Family

Romance might be in the air for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — or at least, she's not hiding from the rumors anymore.

After weeks of speculations about a budding relationship, the biggest pop star in the world was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday (Sept. 24), sitting in a suite with the NFL star's family.

Swift was seen cheering next to Kelce’s mother, Donna. She appeared to be enjoying herself, emphatically lifting her arms and yelling in support of Kelce's team, with her hands cupping her mouth.

She even sported a Chiefs jersey as his guest.

Asked about the rumors recently, the football player said he'd invited Swift to come to a game, and that the ball was in her court.

Rumors about the two’s connection began swirling when Kelce first mentioned his (failed) attempt to meet Swift during her Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour this summer. The NFL tight end joked that he took it personally when she was unable to accommodate a meeting between the two of them ahead of the show. Kelce says he made her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, which he was trying to give her.

Since then several outlets have speculated about a relationship between them, but Swift has remained mum regarding a potential romance. Kelce has been less successful at keeping fans off the scent — though he has neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of dating the pop star, his brother Jason alluded to a possible romance, saying his brother was having fun and that he believed the rumors were true.

It’s a big move for Swift to attend such a public event. She has been busy with her Eras Tour for most of 2023, just recently launching the international portion of the multi-year run, in addition to re-releasing and taking ownership of her past albums (next up: 1989 Taylor's Version coming Oct. 27).

If the rumors prove true, this will be the first professional athlete Swift has been linked to romantically.

