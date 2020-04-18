Here’s How Coronavirus Is Affecting Carrie Underwood + Her Family

Carrie Underwood is stuck at home in self-isolation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic just like everyone else, but the country superstar isn't letting it keep her down. In fact, Underwood has been finding all kinds of different ways to pass her time in quarantine and make the most of the situation.

Underwood had just released a new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, in early March and was undertaking a series of appearances to promote it when a devastating tornado swept through Nashville. She flew home to be with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, after finding out that they had ridden the storm out in their safe room.

She hadn't been home long when the World Health Organization upgraded the coronavirus outbreak to a pandemic, and America and the world started to shut down as citizens began to follow WHO and CDC guidelines to stay at home as much as possible and take part in social distancing. Underwood has been encouraging fans by sharing some of the highlights from her time at home, from posting pictures of herself having fun baking with Jacob to sharing footage of her challenging home workouts, which she says are really helping her deal with downtime.

Underwood and Fisher also filmed an at-home public service announcement reminding fans of the importance of staying at home and adhering to social distancing recommendations, which they posted to social media on April 2.

The singer has even gotten to do a little work from home. She joined her friend and longtime CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley for a guest appearance on his all-star live streaming performance on March 19, and she performed her latest single, "Drinking Alone," from the comfort of her sofa during the ACM Presents: Our Country television special on April 5.

Underwood has also shared some of the family ups and downs that have come along with being home together, from the annoying turkey call her husband taught Isaiah to do, to some fun times with him and their two boys roughhousing on the floor to blow off some steam.

All in all, it looks like the Fisher household is dealing with the situation pretty well. We could all take a page out of Underwood's book and learn to go with the flow until the pandemic blows over and things return to relatively normal.