Carrie Underwood has two human kids and a yard full of farm animals, but now, she's got twins!

Earlier this week while gathering eggs, the country singer stumbled on one that was an anomaly: A double-yolker! Underwood just had to show her 13 million Instagram followers what she'd just picked up.

"The two on the left are normal sized ... (Still quite large)," she writes on a photo of three chicken eggs — two typical, one massive.

"The big one is definitely a double yolker!!!" she adds.

Carrie Eggs @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

Get our free mobile app

Underwood has a large population of chickens at her Nashville-area home, and she likes it that way. In fact, that's what she asked husband Mike Fisher for on Valentine's Day this year: More chicks.

According to Sauder's Eggs, double yolk eggs can be considered good luck in some cultures. It's a symbol of good fortune, if you will, for whoever cracks the egg.

Underwood has certainly been on a lucky streak since her 2005 American Idol win, and now she's back on the show as a judge. Fortunately, she still has some downtime to spend on her farm, feeding sheep and growing veggies.

A look at the singer's concert schedule shows just four live concert appearances on tap for the remainder of the year, one being a part of the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary celebration. She'll take the famed Opry stage on June 3.

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.