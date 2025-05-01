Carrie Underwood Has a New Set of (Farm) Twins [Picture]
Carrie Underwood has two human kids and a yard full of farm animals, but now, she's got twins!
Earlier this week while gathering eggs, the country singer stumbled on one that was an anomaly: A double-yolker! Underwood just had to show her 13 million Instagram followers what she'd just picked up.
"The two on the left are normal sized ... (Still quite large)," she writes on a photo of three chicken eggs — two typical, one massive.
"The big one is definitely a double yolker!!!" she adds.
Underwood has a large population of chickens at her Nashville-area home, and she likes it that way. In fact, that's what she asked husband Mike Fisher for on Valentine's Day this year: More chicks.
According to Sauder's Eggs, double yolk eggs can be considered good luck in some cultures. It's a symbol of good fortune, if you will, for whoever cracks the egg.
Underwood has certainly been on a lucky streak since her 2005 American Idol win, and now she's back on the show as a judge. Fortunately, she still has some downtime to spend on her farm, feeding sheep and growing veggies.
A look at the singer's concert schedule shows just four live concert appearances on tap for the remainder of the year, one being a part of the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary celebration. She'll take the famed Opry stage on June 3.
