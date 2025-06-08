Carrie Underwood's never been shy about her Christian faith, but it's a little unusual for her to open up about her personal, at-home reflections on God, the devil and Christianity.

However, the singer recently had an experience in her garden that she just had to share with the world.

Underwood was at home tending to the plants and animals on her property when she stopped by her pink lemonade blueberry bush to see if any of the berries were ripe. She discovered that some were ready, so she started picking.

"I was on the next-to-last bush when I thought I'd pray," the singer recounted. "I love praying out loud in the orchard...it's so beautiful and peaceful."

Read More: Will Carrie Underwood Return to American Idol?

Not long after, she realized she wasn't alone: A small snake was curled up inside the bush. "Just a rat snake...nothing dangerous," she continues. "But he was there...JUST as I began to pray.

"It obviously made me think...about God...and the devil," Underwood continued. "The devil is always there...watching...lurking...even when we feel at our closest with God. Being a Christian isn't a free ticket out of trouble. The world is full of evil...BUT God is with us."

Underwood shared some photos and video to go along with the moment, both of her striking pink lemonade berries and of the rat snake that surprised her during her prayers.

She also said that she didn't do anything to harm or remove the snake from the bush. Just like with the devil's presence, she peacefully made her way forward and trusted her faith.

"I got what I came for, finished my prayer and went about my morning," Underwood concluded, "having faith that Mr. Snakey and the devil will both be moving along...out of my orchard and out of my way!"

Read More: Watch Carrie Underwood's Faith-Filled 'How Great Thou Art' on American Idol

Most recently, Underwood embraced her faith with a performance of "How Great Thou Art" during her first season as a judge on American Idol. This came during the show's very first Easter Sunday episode, where multiple artists gave performances to celebrate their Christian beliefs.

In 2021, she released a full gospel project called My Savior, which includes a version of "How Great Thou Art," as well as several other faith-filled standards.