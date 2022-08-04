Carrie Underwood Brings Haunting ‘Ghost Story’ to ‘CMA Fest’ TV Special [Watch]
Carrie Underwood appeared on Wednesday night's (Aug. 3) CMA Fest television special on ABC to wow audiences with a pitch-perfect performance of two her songs, including her latest single, "Ghost Story."
Underwood was one of 30 performances on the show, all of which took place during 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville in June.
The country star stood center-stage as she dove into "Ghost Story," which she released as the lead single off her Denim and Rhinestones album in March of this year. She swayed in place as the sang the mystical first verse about an ex haunting a past love's memories.
The singer then began to walk around the stage as she sang the melodic chorus, in which she promises to become her ex's "Ghost Story." She continued to tell the haunting story of the song while belting the challenging melody through the final note.
Underwood also took to the Nissan Stadium stage for an explosive rendition of her 2012 single, "Good Girl," from her Blown Away album. The singer began the performance on the stage's lifted platform before walking down the steps to the main stage, all while singing the tune's fiery lyrics. Shen then made her way to the lower platform — mere feet in front of the crowd — while she continued the tune.
The CMA Fest television special was hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King and featured 30 performances from the 2022 CMA Fest. Other standout performances include the duet from Carly Pearce and Wynonna Judd, Luke Combs' energetic set and more. CMA Fest is now available to stream on Hulu.