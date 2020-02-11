It looks like Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, and the pair's nearly-5-year-old son have been enjoying a snowy time together.

After all, there are only a few weeks left before spring comes and winter sports wrap up for the season. Perhaps that's why Fisher and son Isaiah recently spent some time on the slopes. On Sunday (Feb. 9), Underwood shared a photo of her darling boys donning their skis and associated winter wear.

Isaiah turns 5 later this month, as People points out. But before that banner birthday arrives, the tyke looked effortlessly cute in his skiing gear (padded clothing, gloves, helmet and goggles) alongside his former hockey player dad.

The pair posed for a quick snapshot in the falling snow:

"My lil' ski bums," Underwood captions the image. She added some heart eyes and kissing face emojis to the photo that she posted to both her official Instagram and Twitter outposts this week.

Of course, Isaiah isn't the only bouncing boy within the Underwood household. Carrie and Mike welcomed their second son Jacob last year, placing a four-year gap between the two kids. And the country singer admitted that things didn't work out exactly as she'd expected them to.

Still, the two brothers seem to be getting along just fine, as Underwood revealed in a recent interview.

"[Isaiah]'s just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother" explains Underwood, who herself has a large age difference from her two older sisters. She added that her firstborn likes taking directions and follows them well. "He's a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things."

Perhaps in the coming years, Isaiah can pick up on his father's knack for some other outdoor sports. Not to mention the young one's chances of having some strong pipes like his mother or tongue-in-cheek songster dad.

Meet the Newest Taste of Country RISER!

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion: