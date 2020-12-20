On Saturday night (Dec. 19), the Global Citizen organization televised its annual awards ceremony on NBC, honoring global leaders and activists across government, business, philanthropy, the arts and entertainment, and more. The night was hosted by John Legend, but the singer and Voice coach didn't just perform MC duties.

In one of the night's undeniable highest moments, Legend paired up with Carrie Underwood for a powerful yet ethereal version of their holiday duet "Hallelujah," which can be watched above.

The song, which contains lyrics such as "Let the children know there's a brighter day," served beautifully for the theme of the organization, which aims to bring hope, especially following a unprecedented year of hardships. Underwood and Legend, both dressed in black against a striking set of golden holiday trees, traded vocals passionately as sparking snowfall-like gold lights flickered around them.

The evening also had several other uplifting performances, including a glittery, dance-heavy jam of "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" from Mrs. Blake Shelton-To-Be and current reigning Voice champion coach, Gwen Stefani.

"Hallelujah," which is available on Underwood's new Christmas album My Gift, also served as the theme for the Empire State Building's annual light show, which was unveiled in full on Saturday.

“I love this song because I feel like it encompasses so much about Christmas,” Underwood noted in a message following the preview clip (above). “You have this love aspect of it, it just feels like Christmas, it just makes you smile, and to say ‘Hallelujah’ is just beautiful.”