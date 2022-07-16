Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time.

As Good Morning America reports, Underwood dropped a live cover of Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home," as part of her new Apple Music Sessions EP, recorded for exclusive release via streaming.

Underwood raises the key on Osbourne's song, which gave him one of his biggest mainstream hits when he released it as a single from his 1991 No More Tears album. His version reached No. 28 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100. Underwood otherwise stays mostly true to the original feel of the power ballad, although her version does introduce some additional country instrumental flourishes.

"I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan, and 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' is one of my all-time favorite songs," Underwood says in a press release.

"I've always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I've wanted to cover it for a long time," she adds. "This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we've done Ozzy proud, and I hope he likes it."

Underwood released her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, in June, and the album draws from diverse country, pop and rock influences. She's been exploring more of her rock roots during recent live appearances; she shared the stage with Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose during her headlining performance at Stagecoach 2022, and then she joined Guns N' Roses on stage in London during their headlining set to perform "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City" on July 1.

She's set to launch her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C, and it runs through the spring of 2023.

