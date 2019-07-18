Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Wedding Anniversary Was Pretty Low-Key This Year

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on July 10, but the country star says the kept things pretty low-key this year.

"We didn't do much," she tells People.

On the day itself, Underwood shared photos of herself and Fisher, a former NHL hockey player, taking a morning horseback ride, while he posted a selfie from their dinner date — but that was pretty much the extent of their plans, it turns out.

“We had gotten horses recently, and I hadn’t gotten to really get to know them because my life has been nutso. So we took the horses out, and I got to ride for the first time," Underwood adds. As for dinner, it was at "this cute little restaurant that’s literally five minutes away from our house."

"That’s really where we go the most,” she says. “Call somebody to come watch the kids and sneak away, and we’re back in like an hour and a half."

After meeting in 2008 and getting engaged in 2009, Underwood and Fisher were married on July 10, 2010, at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Ga. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Garth Brooks and even the then-American Idol judges helped celebrate the couple's special day.

These days, the Fishers are a family of four: Their first son, Isaiah Michael Fisher (who's got a bit of riding experience of his own already), was born in February of 2015, while their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, arrived in January of 2019.

Underwood wrapped up the first leg of her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour in late June. She's off for the summer, but will pick the trek back up again in early September.