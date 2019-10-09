Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Enjoy ‘Rare Night Out’ on Meet-iversary

It has been 11 years since Carrie Underwood met Mike Fisher, and to celebrate the momentous occasion, the singer and her husband enjoyed a "rare night out" with dinner in New York City.

"11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life ... patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!" Underwood says in the caption of a photo she shared on social media. She didn't stop gushing there.

"Someone who accepts me and all my flaws...the same as me in many ways ... opposite in some. But he is my match," the "Mama's Song" hitmaker continues. "The iron to sharpen me ... tonight we celebrated at [Del Posto]. A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation."

"Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe!"

The country music star and now-retired hockey player first met at one of Underwood's concerts in 2008, during a meet-and-greet the singer was hosting. They began dating long-distance before sharing their first kiss on New Year's Eve of the same year, got engaged in 2009 and wed the following year, in July 2010.

Now, Underwood and Fisher have been married for nine years and have welcomed two sons together, Isaiah Michael, who is 4 and Jacob Bryan, who is 8 months. The two boys are currently on tour with Underwood as she continues her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which features Runaway June and Maddie & Tae.

