Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher haven't bought any of the big baby items for their second child on the way, but baby does have a name.

The "Cry Pretty" singer shared that tidbit with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet ahead of the 2018 CMT Artists of The Year event in Nashville on Oct. 17 and revealed that her family is also in the middle of a big move.

"We have picked out a name, but we're keeping that to ourselves right now," she says. "We're fixing to move. I haven't bought anything yet, we still have some of the stuff, cribs and stuff from my son, but we'll figure it out. We're about to move so I'll start buying stuff once we're there. It'd be pointless to buy it and then move it."

While Underwood and Fisher know the sex of the baby they're expecting, they have not shared whether it's a boy or a girl.

The singer says that her second pregnancy is more difficult on her body than her first one with now-3-year-old son Isaiah.

"It's definitely different than the first time," Underwood admits. "When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

Isaiah is excited to be a big brother, too, of course, but he tells his mom he won't tackle every duty that a new baby requires. "He says he won't change any poopy diapers though," Underwood says. "I understand, maybe I can change his mind."

Underwood announced her pregnancy in August. In an interview with CBS This Morning in September she revealed that she suffered three miscarriages in her journey to getting pregnant with this one.

