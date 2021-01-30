Carrie Underwood is getting back in the groove of her workouts after an injury sidelined her for several days. The country superstar and fitness devotee revealed an injury that had kept her from her workouts in a post on Friday (Jan. 29), announcing that she was getting back at it.

"Been out a few days w/a neck injury," Underwood writes on her fit52 fitness app in a posting that a fan page captured and re-shared, as PopCulture.com reports. "Slowly stepping back in w/ swaps & modifications. Focusing."

Underwood accompanied the caption with a makeup-free selfie of herself in the gym, beaming at the chance to resume her workout routine.

It's not the first time Underwood has been sidetracked from her intense workout schedule. She had to make some major modifications to her routine after she suffered a fall at her Tennessee in November of 2017. She broke her wrist in that fall, which also caused her to get more than 40 stitches to her face.

"It definitely messes with your mind, you know? But I knew that if I did nothing, that would make me feel even worse," Underwood reasoned to Shape in 2018, adding that she had to figure out which parts of her workouts she could and could not complete at the time.

"If you're dealing with an injury, I say, whatever you do, just don't stop. Even if it's just going for a walk," she said.

Underwood has been passing much of her time during the COVID-19 quarantine by working out and sharing those workouts with fans, both via her app and on social media.

