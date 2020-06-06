Carrie Underwood is not afraid to show her fans what she looks like without the help of makeup artists and professional lighting. The country superstar posted a makeup-free selfie to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (June 3), showing off a complexion that really doesn't need any help to begin with.

Underwood shared the picture after taking a long run with her best friend, Ivey Childers, who owns a bakery in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn. The pair were taking part in Global Running Day, and after they finished, Underwood shared a selfie that captures her face in a closeup, with Childers is pictured just past her in her running clothes.

The country superstar shows off radiant, smooth skin in the photo, in which she is wearing a simple black ball cap with her hair pulled back. Though Underwood had to have 40-50 stitches in her face after a serious fall outside her home in 2017, the photo reveals no lasting effects from the incident, and Underwood actually looks younger without makeup than she does when she's professionally made up for appearances and events.

Childers' husband Mark Childers is Underwood's bass player and band leader, and he and Ivey often hang out with Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher.

Underwood has mostly been in quarantine in Nashville in recent months, where she's been making some appearances and performing from home and sharing highlights of her time with her husband and two sons to social media.

