Fifteen years ago, on May 10, 2008, Carrie Underwood was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family. To celebrate the anniversary of one of her biggest dreams coming true, the singer is planning back-to-back shows on the Opry stage on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In addition to performances from the American Idol star, the evening's double feature will include entertainment from Deana Carter, Michael Ray and more to honor the "Denim & Rhinestones" singer.

Just two weeks after winning Season 4 of American Idol, Underwood made her Opry debut on June 10, 2005. Although nervous, she sang "Inside Your Heaven," which was her debut single at the time, as well as a cover of Roy Orbison's "Cryin'."

"It's kind of magical," she said following that performance. "I don't feel like I deserve this at all."

Underwood's dreams of performing at the Opry began as a child. Despite growing up in the small town of Checotah, Okla., she was always aware of how special the Opry is to country music.

"I don't even know how, but I always knew what it was," she says of the venue. "You don't have to see it or hear it, you automatically just know what it is. That's how legendary it is."

Underwood was surprised with an invitation to join the Opry family by Randy Travis in 2008, and inducted that May, officially, with fellow Oklahoman and Opry member Garth Brooks on stage with her.